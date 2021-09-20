Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1,014.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529,396 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vertiv worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,528.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $2,320,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,745,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 432,534 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

