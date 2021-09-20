Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $201.10 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.