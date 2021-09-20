Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 47,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 787,245 shares.The stock last traded at $33.90 and had previously closed at $34.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Danske lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,880 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veoneer by 428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 778,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veoneer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

