Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. Ventas has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.