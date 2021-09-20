VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VBIV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 14,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,937. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $819.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

