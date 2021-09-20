Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,877 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vaxcyte worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

PCVX opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $120,555.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,109.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,282 shares of company stock worth $1,642,681. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

