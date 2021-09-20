Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 1,981 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

AMGN traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.58. 75,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.91. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

