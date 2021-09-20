Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 3,007 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.09% of The Allstate worth $32,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,685,000 after buying an additional 432,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 229,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,898,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.47.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $128.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,811. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.