Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 1,000 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,510.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 218,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 79,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

