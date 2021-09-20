Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $209.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.19. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

