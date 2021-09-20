Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 2,466 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $822,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

