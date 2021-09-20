Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 11,151 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,151 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

