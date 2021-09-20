Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 4,252 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

TAP stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

