Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.15.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $145.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.82 and its 200 day moving average is $149.42.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

