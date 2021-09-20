Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $229.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.