Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.55. 38,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,603. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day moving average of $219.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

