Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 37.9% in August

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 267,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $3,422,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after buying an additional 135,322 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $70.00 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

