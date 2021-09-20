Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

VO traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.85. 25,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,453. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

