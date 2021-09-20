Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,175,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after purchasing an additional 292,368 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,010,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,378,000 after purchasing an additional 81,576 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

