Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 28,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 5,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 727,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 123,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.65. 633,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

