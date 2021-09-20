Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.5% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,973,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $158.41 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.