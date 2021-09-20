Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,610 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $215.09 on Monday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

