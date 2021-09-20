Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of APPS opened at $66.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

