Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.57 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $119.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

