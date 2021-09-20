Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Skillz were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Skillz by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 over the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

