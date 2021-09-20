Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.75 on Monday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.