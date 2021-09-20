Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 7.5%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 2,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 38,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VALN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

