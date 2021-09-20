USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

USNA stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 42,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

