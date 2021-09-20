US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 31.7% in August

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of UCLE stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. US Nuclear has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
About US Nuclear
