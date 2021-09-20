US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 31.7% in August

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UCLE stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. US Nuclear has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron, Overhoff, and Corporate segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

