US Bancorp DE Takes $79,000 Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $33.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,821 shares of company stock worth $14,762,881 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

