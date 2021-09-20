US Bancorp DE Sells 700 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:MIC opened at $40.02 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. The business had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.