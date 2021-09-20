US Bancorp DE Purchases 421 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.