US Bancorp DE Has $94,000 Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.14 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

