US Bancorp DE Buys 1,255 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banner were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Banner by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Banner by 17.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Banner by 43.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $52.50 on Monday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

