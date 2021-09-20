Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Barclays

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.36.

UPST stock opened at $303.32 on Monday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $308.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.91.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $5,404,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

