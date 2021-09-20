Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.36.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $303.32 on Monday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $308.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.91.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.