Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Universal Insurance worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $835,200. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $406.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.11%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

