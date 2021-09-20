United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 115,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $10,718,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

USO stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.