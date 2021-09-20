United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.05% of United Rentals worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI stock opened at $330.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

