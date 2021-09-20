United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI traded down $11.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,258. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

