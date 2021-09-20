United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of United Natural Foods worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.84 on Monday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31.

In other news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

