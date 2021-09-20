United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 157.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after buying an additional 108,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,112,000 after buying an additional 109,199 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,690,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,382,000 after buying an additional 126,378 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.54 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($9.31) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

