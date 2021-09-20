Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $133,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.11. 62,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,679. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

