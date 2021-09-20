Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.55

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 2390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

UGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.1169 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

