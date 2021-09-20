Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI stock opened at $304.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

