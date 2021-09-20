Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $669,608.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00023912 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00405614 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

