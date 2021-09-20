Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 275,622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Uber Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,221,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,820 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.