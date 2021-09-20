U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $5,030,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $599.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.40 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

