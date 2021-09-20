U Network (UUU) Market Cap Achieves $5.85 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $5.85 million and $277,994.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

