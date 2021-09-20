Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 768 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,339,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.21.

PWR opened at $118.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

